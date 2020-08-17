400 brought from middle-east countries under Vande Bharat Mission

By PTI

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) About 400 Rajasthan people on Sunday were brought to Jaipur on four flights from middle-east countries under the Centre's Vande Bharat Mission.

According to an official, two flights arrived from Dubai and one each from Sharjah and Kuwait.

About 400 people reached Jaipur by four flights, Additional Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal said.

He said so far 23,000 people have been brought to Jaipur from abroad on more than 140 flights.

Agarwal said all necessary arrangements, including their institutional quarantine, are being made by a team of doctors and officers.