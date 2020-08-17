Another TMC MLA dies of Covid-19 in Bengal

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das (74) died at a Kolkata hospital in Salt Lake on Monday around a month after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Das is the second TMC member of the West Bengal legislative assembly to die of the viral infection. Earlier, three-time party MLA and treasurer Tamonash Ghosh (60) died of the Covid-19 infection.

Das, an MLA from Egra constituency in East Midnapore district, had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18 and since then he was admitted to a local hospital. On July 25, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated. Since then he was put on a ventilator.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence over the MLA's demise. "I deeply saddened. His demise created a hollow space in Bengal’s political world," she tweeted.

Bengal has reported 1.16 lakh Covid-19 cases to date which include 2,428 deaths.