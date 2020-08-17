STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Another TMC MLA dies of Covid-19 in Bengal

After TMC MLA Tamonash Ghosh died of the Covid-19 infection, party legislator Samaresh Das succumbed to the disease on Monday.

Published: 17th August 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

Health care worker

A medic wearing a PPE conducts COVID-19 rapid antigen testing in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA Samaresh Das (74) died at a Kolkata hospital in Salt Lake on Monday around a month after he had tested positive for Covid-19.

Das is the second TMC member of the West Bengal legislative assembly to die of the viral infection. Earlier, three-time party MLA and treasurer Tamonash Ghosh (60) died of the Covid-19 infection.

Das, an MLA from Egra constituency in East Midnapore district, had tested positive for Covid-19 on July 18 and since then he was admitted to a local hospital. On July 25, he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata after his condition deteriorated. Since then he was put on a ventilator.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolence over the MLA's demise. "I deeply saddened. His demise created a hollow space in Bengal’s political world," she tweeted.

Bengal has reported 1.16 lakh Covid-19 cases to date which include 2,428 deaths.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Samaresh Das Bengal coronavirus
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp