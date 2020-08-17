Ayodhya trust likely to discuss Ram temple master plan soon

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: After the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5, the process for the commencement of the construction of Ram temple is likely to gain momentum in the days to come. In this connection, the members of Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust are likely to meet to discuss the temple roadmap and modalities in Delhi on August 20.

As per the highly-placed sources, the trustees would take up the master plan for the development of 70 acre land of Ram Janmabhoomi premises for discussion. On this land, the temple complex has to be constructed.

Besides, the Trust General Secretary and senior VHP leader Champat Rai would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries including President Ram Nath Kovind, former Deputy Prime Minister, and BJP stalwart LK Advani and other senior leaders to present them the ‘Prasad’ of the Bhoomi Pujan ceremony.

Notably, PM Modi accompanied by State governor Anandiben Patel, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, had attended the Bhoomi Pujan, performed the rituals and laid the foundation stone of the proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5.

The sources claimed that after the August 20 meeting in Delhi, the construction committee of the temple trust would apply for getting the map of the proposed temple approved by Ayodhya-Faizabad Development Authority. The construction committee of the trust is headed by a retired bureaucrat and PM Modi’s close aide Nripendra Mishra.

The sources in Ayodhya said that to participate in the meeting, trust general secretary Champat Rai and trust member Dr. Anil Mishra had left for Delhi on Sunday evening.

Moreover, along with the temple complex, plan for setting up a research foundation to study the life and times of Lord Ram has also been conceptualised by the trustees. Besides, for the recitation and rendition of Vedas, a Gurukul would also be established along with the temple on Ram Janmabhoomi complex. The

complex will also have an exhibition centre to showcase the incidents taken from the life of icon Lord Ram.

Besides, other facilities and features and logistics, the temple complex would have four other temples including three dedicated to Bharat, Lakshman, and Shatrughna, all three brothers of Lord Ram.

On the other, during the two day national executive of Rashtriya Sewak Sangh (RSS) in Varanasi, Sarkaryavahak Bhaiyya Ji Joshi called upon the Swayam Sewaks on Sunday to make every Hindu a part of temple construction in Ayodhya.

While addressing the RSS workers and during the discussions on temple construction, the sarkaryavahak said that Sangh would launch a massive campaign to make every Hindu feel connected with the endeavour.

Besides, at the two-day national executive, the RSS leadership discussed a number of issues ranging from temple construction to upcoming Bihar elections, the revival of the country’s economy, and also handling of the pandemic.