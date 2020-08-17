STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 case tally rises to over 26.47 lakh in India, death toll crosses 50,000

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

Published: 17th August 2020 03:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 03:11 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi covid cases

People wait for their turn to give swab samples for COVID-19 testing at Defence Colony in New Delhi Monday. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: With 57,981 new cases, India's COVID-19 tally rose to 26,47,663 on Monday, while the death toll due to the disease crossed the 50,000-mark with 941 fresh fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

The number of people who have recovered from the disease went up to 19,19,842 in the country, pushing the recovery rate to 72.51 per cent, according to health ministry data updated at 8 am.

The number of tests for detection of COVID-19 also crossed the three crore-mark in the country, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 50,921 with 941 people succumbing to the disease in a span of 24 hours.

The case fatality rate has declined to 1.92 per cent.

There are 6,76,900 active COVID-19 cases in the country currently.

According to the ICMR, a total of 3,00,41,400 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the country till August 16, including 7,31,697 on Sunday.

Of the 941 fresh deaths, 288 were in Maharashtra, 125 in Tamil Nadu, 116 in Karnataka, 88 in Andhra Pradesh, 56 in Uttar Pradesh, 51 in West Bengal, 41 in Punjab, 20 in Gujarat, 16 in Jharkhand, 15 in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 in Rajasthan, 11 each in Bihar and Madhya Pradesh, 10 each in Kerala, Odisha, Haryana and Telangana, eight in Delhi and seven each in Chhattisgarh and Assam.

Six fatalities were reported from Goa, four each from Puducherry, Ladakh, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Tripura, three from Manipur and a death each was recorded in Chandigarh and Uttarakhand.

Of the total 50,921 deaths, Maharashtra accounts for the maximum of 20,037, followed by Tamil Nadu (5,766), Delhi (4,196), Karnataka (3,947), Gujarat (2,785), Andhra Pradesh (2,650), Uttar Pradesh (2,449), West Bengal (2,428) and Madhya Pradesh (1,105).

So far, 876 people have died of COVID-19 in Rajasthan, 812 in Punjab, 703 in Telangana, 542 in Jammu and Kashmir, 538 in Haryana, 461 in Bihar, 343 in Odisha, 244 in Jharkhand, 189 in Assam, 156 in Kerala and 152 in Uttarakhand.

Chhattisgarh has registered 141 deaths due to the coronavirus, Puducherry 110, Goa 104, Tripura 59, Chandigarh 29, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands 28, Himachal Pradesh 19, Manipur 16 and Ladakh 14.

Nagaland has reported eight COVID-19 fatalities, Meghalaya six, Arunachal Pradesh five, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu two and Sikkim one.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," it said, adding that a state-wise distribution of the figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

 

