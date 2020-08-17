STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 death toll rises to 50,921; more than 3 crore tests conducted: Health Ministry

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported 50,921 deaths in total, while active cases in the country came down to 6,76,900. 

Published: 17th August 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:53 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 cases saw a reported spike of 57,982, while the country recorded 941 deaths, according to ANI. 

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported 50,921 deaths in total, while active cases in the country came down to 6,76,900. 

As the nation tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark, the MoHFW took to Twitter to share that the country has conducted more than 3 crore tests. 

The ministry added that aggressive testing lead to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 cases.

The fatality rate was brought down due to the combination of aggressive testing and efficient clinical treatment, the ministry noted. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID daily update
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp