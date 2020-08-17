COVID-19 death toll rises to 50,921; more than 3 crore tests conducted: Health Ministry

By Online Desk

In the last 24 hours, COVID-19 cases saw a reported spike of 57,982, while the country recorded 941 deaths, according to ANI.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reported 50,921 deaths in total, while active cases in the country came down to 6,76,900.

The #COVID19 tally in the country rises to 26,47,664 including 6,76,900 active cases, 19,19,843 discharged/migrated & 50,921 deaths: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare

As the nation tally crossed the 26 lakh-mark, the MoHFW took to Twitter to share that the country has conducted more than 3 crore tests.

The ministry added that aggressive testing lead to early identification and isolation of COVID-19 cases.

The fatality rate was brought down due to the combination of aggressive testing and efficient clinical treatment, the ministry noted.