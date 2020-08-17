STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

CVC tells govt depts to send probe reports in time on corruption complaints

The Chief Vigilance Officers are required to furnish investigation reports on such complaints within three months from the date of receipt of such references.

Published: 17th August 2020 02:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 02:07 PM   |  A+A-

Bribery

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Central Vigilance Commission has asked all central government departments to send probe reports in time on corruption complaints received by it and warned them that non-adherence to the prescribed time limit would be "viewed seriously".

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) seeks reports from Chief Vigilance Officers (CVOs) - who act as distant arm of the Commission to check corruption - of central government departments or organisations on corruption complaints received by it.

The CVOs are required to furnish investigation reports on such complaints within three months from the date of receipt of such references.

The Commission observes that the departments/organisations do not adhere to the laid down time limits, due to which such matters are inordinately delayed, whereby timely action on complaints is not possible.

"Many a time, no valid reasons of justification is provided by the CVOs for such avoidable delays in reporting to the Commission," the probity watchdog said in an order.

The Commission on review of the existing instructions would reiterate that the prescribed time lines of three months should be strictly followed by the CVOs of departments/organisatins, it said in the directive issued on Friday to all the CVOs of central government departments and public sector banks among others.

The CVOs should personally review all such complaints pending for investigation in the organisations in the first week of every month and take necessary steps towards expediting/finalisation of reports and its processing, the order said.

"All CVOs should strictly adhere to the above guidelines and any instance of violation would be viewed seriously by the Commission," it said.

In case, if it is not possible to complete the investigation and refer the matter to the Commission within three months, the CVO should seek extension of time stating the specific reasons/constraints in each case, within 15 days of receipt of reference from the Commission, the order said.

"Such requests from the CVO should be with the approval of the Secretary/CMD/Chief Executive of the department/organisation concerned as the case may be," the CVC's directive read.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Chief Vigilance Officers Central Vigilance commission corruption cases
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp