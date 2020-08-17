Five persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence test COVID-19 positive

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday.

Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in the morning.

"Three security guards, a cook and the latter's son at Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence here have tested positive for coronavirus," a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As a precautionary measure, tests of nearly 100 people are being conducted, including personal assistants, secretaries and other officials working daily with Pawar, who came in contact with these persons in the last couple of days, he said.

"We have also informed the state health department to communicate with health and civic officials in Pune as Pawar was there on Sunday.

If he has met some people, they should also be tested as a precautionary measure, he said.

Pawar returned from Pune on Sunday.

He recently also travelled to Karad tehsil in Satara district where he met state cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil.

The minister, who is also an NCP leader, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

In the morning, Tope said Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital here on Sunday for test and the results came out negative.

"He is safe and sound.

.

.

but will ask him not to go on state tour for next some days," the minister said.

As a standard procedure, efforts were on to trace those who came in contact with the cook and security guards in their residential areas, he added.