STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Five persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's Mumbai residence test COVID-19 positive

Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Tope told reporters.

Published: 17th August 2020 11:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Five persons at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in south Mumbai have tested positive for coronavirus, a senior civic official said on Monday.

Pawar's test results have come out negative, but he will be asked not to go on any state tour for next some days, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told reporters in the morning.

"Three security guards, a cook and the latter's son at Pawar's 'Silver Oak' residence here have tested positive for coronavirus," a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

As a precautionary measure, tests of nearly 100 people are being conducted, including personal assistants, secretaries and other officials working daily with Pawar, who came in contact with these persons in the last couple of days, he said.

"We have also informed the state health department to communicate with health and civic officials in Pune as Pawar was there on Sunday.

If he has met some people, they should also be tested as a precautionary measure, he said.

Pawar returned from Pune on Sunday.

He recently also travelled to Karad tehsil in Satara district where he met state cooperation minister Balasaheb Patil.

The minister, who is also an NCP leader, tested positive for coronavirus on Friday.

In the morning, Tope said Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital here on Sunday for test and the results came out negative.

"He is safe and sound.

.

.

but will ask him not to go on state tour for next some days," the minister said.

As a standard procedure, efforts were on to trace those who came in contact with the cook and security guards in their residential areas, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP COVID 19 Coronavirus
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp