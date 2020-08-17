STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

HC seeks info from Centre on release, utilisation of funds under MPLADS

Justice Navin Chawla directed the ministry to file an affidavit disclosing the information, and listed the matter for further hearing on September 24.

Published: 17th August 2020 07:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

The Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has asked the Centre to place before it the information it has with regard to release and utilisation of funds under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS).

The court issued the direction while hearing the Centre's two separate pleas against two Central Information Commission (CIC) orders directing the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation to disclose on its website the "MP-wise, constituency-wise and work-wise details, with names of beneficiaries" of works undertaken under the MPLAD scheme.

Justice Navin Chawla directed the ministry to file an affidavit disclosing the information, and listed the matter for further hearing on September 24.

The order on August 14 came after the ministry said it already discloses on its website the data related to the release and utilisation of funds under MPLADS.

The court, however, said it wants to see the information the ministry collects and maintains and asked it to file an affidavit.

The ministry, in its pleas filed through central government counsel (senior panel) Rahul Sharma and advocate C K Bhatt, has contended that the CIC acted beyond the power and jurisdiction it has under the Right to Information Act.

CIC in its September 16, 2018 and October 16, 2018 orders, in two separate cases under the RTI Act, had directed the ministry to collect and disclose MP-wise, constituency-wise and work-wise details of all the work carried out under the scheme.

It had also directed the ministry to ensure that this information was voluntarily disclosed by each MP in accordance with the RTI Act.

Besides, the CIC had recommended to the ministry to take steps to prevent the alleged 'abuse' of MPLADS funds by the MPs by accumulating the money released each year of their five year term, and spending it only in the final year for political gains.

The ministry, in its appeal, has contended that the CIC acted beyond its powers and jurisdiction as maintaining records of information collected from various district authorities and MPs, with regard to MPLADS fund utilisation, was not covered under the provisions of the RTI Act.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Delhi High Court Member of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme MPLAD funds
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp