Incarnations of Lord Vishnu belong to all: Akhilesh Yadav

By PTI

KANNAUJ: Samajwadi Party chief Akilesh Yadav here on Sunday said incarnations of Lord Vishnu belonged to all but the BJP feels that the god belongs to them only.

"God belongs to all. All incarnations of Lord Vishnu, be it Lord Ram or Lord Krishna, are worshipped by us," the SP chief told reporters, adding that Parshuram is also a god and everyone worships him.

"But, the BJP feels that the god belongs to them only," Yadav said taking a dig at the saffron party.

"Navratras are about to come, during which we will worship the nine forms of the goddess. Does Goddess Durga belongs to the BJP only," he asked.

The former UP chief minister also hit out at the state government for "deteriorating" law and order situation while referring to the killing of two Brahmins in Pratapgarh and a girl in Lakhimpur Khiri.

"This government has failed to control crime even during the coronavirus lockdown," Akhilesh Yadav said.