India increases number of military posts in Ladakh as China prepares for long haul

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India has ramped up its posts and the required facilities to deal with the Chinese planning to stretch the standoff even in winters.“We have increased the number of posts in the eastern Ladakh along the Line of Actual Control,” said a military source. This was done after an analysis of the Chinese preparations and the requirements of the winter conditions.

The new posts will help in better observation to quell any future adventurism from the Chinese side, the source said. “Chinese preparations confirm their intentions to continue the standoff deployment even in winters”.

In winters the temperature hovers around minus 40-45 degree Celsius. This format of forward deployment is going to be a departure from the traditional PLA deployment of keeping troops in permanent locations much behind the LAC, said the source. The Indian Army’s deployment has been in areas in isolated and high-altitude locations along the de facto border.

Meanwhile, there is a possibility of diplomatic-level talks as a meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation & Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) is expected this week. “There was a meeting on Monday between the senior military and political leaders to discuss the ongoing situation and the future responses,” said the source.

There are around 40,000 troops on either side in eastern Ladakh with commensurate deployment of tanks, artillery and missile launchers. The two sides have also mobilised their fighter aircraft for a quick response. The standoff began in the first week of May and peaked with the clashes at Finger 4, the northern bank of the Pangong Tso. The Chinese followed it up with deployment of their troops in the Hot Spring Sector, Galwan Valley, and Depsang Bulge.There is a precautionary deployment from the Indian side all along the 3,488 km long LAC.

