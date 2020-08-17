STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

J&K Lieutenant Governor may get advisory panel

Six-member council with politicians from two parties to connect govt with the masses.

Published: 17th August 2020 08:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 08:03 AM   |  A+A-

Former Union Minister and senior BJP leader Manoj Sinha

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: After the appointment of BJP leader Manoj Sinha as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, all is set for the formation of a six-member Advisory Council to assist the L-G in running the day-to-day affairs in the Union Territory. The council, comprising politicians of two political parties, will act as a bridge between the government and masses.

A senior J&K BJP leader told this newspaper that Centre is discussing formation of Advisory Council to help the administration reach out to the masses and fill the political vacuum created since August 5 last year with the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu & Kashmir state into two UTs. He said the Centre is discussing the proposal seriously and contours are being worked out. 

“At least six people from two parties may be part of the Advisory Council,” sources said, adding three politicians each from BJP and J&K Apni Party, led by businessman and former PDP leader Altaf Bukhari, may be part of the Advisory Council. They said there would be three faces each from the Valley and Jammu region and the council would help connect the government with masses and restart stalled political activities in J&K.

According to sources, it is being felt that there has been a disconnect between government and administration as bureaucrats have been unable to reach out to masses and Centre wants to bridge this gap and void by the Advisory Council of politicians. At present four Advisors – Kewal Kumar Sharma, Farooq Khan (BJP leader),  Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar (former DG CRPF) and Baseer Ahmad Khan (former Divisional Commissioner Kashmir) — are assisting the L-G in running daily affairs of the government.

The BJP leader said once the Advisory Council is formed, there would be no role for present advisors of Sinha and they would be relieved of duties. A J&K Apni Party leader said the Centre can promulgate a law on the formation of Council if it feels the need for setting up such a body. “If the Advisory Council comprising politicians is formed, it will provide some relief to the common man.

People can reach their representatives to get their issues redressed and this will definitely increase participation of people in governance.” However, senior J&K Apni Party leader Ghulam Hassan Mir said the party has no information on formation of an Advisory Council.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha Lieutenant Governor
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp