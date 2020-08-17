STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Neighbouring states oppose 'Greater Nagaland' demand, say territorial changes not acceptable

A contentious demand of the NSCN-IM is the integration of the Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Arunachal, and Manipur with Nagaland.

Published: 17th August 2020 05:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 09:20 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Army personnel in Nagaland (File Photo | PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the rhetoric over the Centre’s peace process with Naga extremist group National Socialist Council of Nagalim (NSCN-IM) reaches fever pitch, Nagaland’s nervous neighbours have begun to raise a voice.

The All Arunachal Pradesh Students’ Union (AAPSU) has warned the Centre that there could be a “largescale social unrest” in the state if it settled the “Naga issue” without consulting all stakeholders.

Expressing opposition to the NSCN-IM’s “nefarious designs”, the students’ body demanded that Arunachal be kept outside the purview of any “territorial changes” or “administrative and political interventions” which the Centre might work out to settle the Naga problem.

The AAPSU criticised the state’s BJP government and the elected representatives of Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts for their silence on the Naga talks.

A contentious demand of the NSCN-IM is the integration of the Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Arunachal and Manipur with Nagaland. Tirap, Changlang and Longding in Arunachal are parts of the NSCN-IM’s envisaged unified Naga homeland called “Greater Nagalim”. The neighbouring states are opposed to the idea.

Last week, the AAPSU had issued a statement claiming that there are no Nagas in Arunachal. An organisation, called the Tirap Changlang Longding People’s Forum, countered the claim stating: “We, the proud Naga tribes of Tirap Changlang and Longding, hereby reiterate that we are Nagas by culture, origin and birth”.

Stating that people in the three districts stand for peace, the forum said precious lives had been lost due to violence. It said the cycle of violence could be stopped through a peaceful settlement of the Naga issue.

However, the AAPSU condemned the forum for its “anti-Arunachal” activities. It said the elements involved in the violent activities in Tirap, Changlang and Longding districts were not home-grown but those from outside the state who have, for years, taken the people for a ride.

In Manipur, various organisations, including the influential United Committee Manipur, have already made it clear that the Naga Accord must not impinge upon the state’s unity and territorial integrity.

