STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

No events on Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram

Keeping in view the ongoing Covid pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned all public celebrations on Ganesh Chaturti and processions on Muharram.

Published: 17th August 2020 09:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 07:00 PM   |  A+A-

Usually, Ganesh Chaturthi is celebrated at over 500 small and large pandals across the Twin City.

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in view the ongoing Covid pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned all public celebrations on Ganesh Chaturti and processions on Muharram. The Authority has instructed districts that no Ganesh puja pandals should be set up in public places and that permission should not be granted for public immersions of idols, congregations as well as Tajiya procession.

In line with the Centre’s directions on religious festivals amid the pandemic, the Authority has asked all the DMs and DCPs to convene meetings with religious and community leaders before every such festivals or occasion that has the possibility of large gathering, congregation, to get their cooperation to maintain the law and order and harmony.

The DMs and DCPs were directed to sensitise the public about the compliance of guidelines issued for checking the spread of COVID-19 “Sufficient police force shall be deployed in all communally sensitive areas and in containment zones across the city. It should be ensured that crowd does not gather in any religious or social place in any manner. Special attention shall be given to anti-social elements and rumour mongerers,” read the guidelines undersigned by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

The Authority also instructed officials to monitor social media platforms round-the-clock and to take strict action against all objectionable posts. “Section 144 (of the CrPC) shall be imposed wherever required, and police authorities shall ensure implementation of the same.” It has also instructed the districts to make necessary arrangements such as deployment of dog squads, anti-terrorist squads, bomb disposal teams for intensive search and checking at all public places such as bus stands, railway stations and sensitive places across the city. All the government hospitals were directed to be prepared in advance to deal with any emergent situation and doctors, para-medical staff shall be on duty round-the-clock, it said.

Strict vigil on social media
The Authority also instructed officials to monitor social media platforms round-the-clock and to take strict action against all objectionable posts. “Section 144 (of the CrPC) shall be imposed wherever required,” the DDMA said in its order.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Ganesh Chathurthi
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp