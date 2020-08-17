No events on Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping in view the ongoing Covid pandemic, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has banned all public celebrations on Ganesh Chaturti and processions on Muharram. The Authority has instructed districts that no Ganesh puja pandals should be set up in public places and that permission should not be granted for public immersions of idols, congregations as well as Tajiya procession.

In line with the Centre’s directions on religious festivals amid the pandemic, the Authority has asked all the DMs and DCPs to convene meetings with religious and community leaders before every such festivals or occasion that has the possibility of large gathering, congregation, to get their cooperation to maintain the law and order and harmony.

The DMs and DCPs were directed to sensitise the public about the compliance of guidelines issued for checking the spread of COVID-19 “Sufficient police force shall be deployed in all communally sensitive areas and in containment zones across the city. It should be ensured that crowd does not gather in any religious or social place in any manner. Special attention shall be given to anti-social elements and rumour mongerers,” read the guidelines undersigned by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev.

The Authority also instructed officials to monitor social media platforms round-the-clock and to take strict action against all objectionable posts. “Section 144 (of the CrPC) shall be imposed wherever required, and police authorities shall ensure implementation of the same.” It has also instructed the districts to make necessary arrangements such as deployment of dog squads, anti-terrorist squads, bomb disposal teams for intensive search and checking at all public places such as bus stands, railway stations and sensitive places across the city. All the government hospitals were directed to be prepared in advance to deal with any emergent situation and doctors, para-medical staff shall be on duty round-the-clock, it said.

Strict vigil on social media

The Authority also instructed officials to monitor social media platforms round-the-clock and to take strict action against all objectionable posts. “Section 144 (of the CrPC) shall be imposed wherever required,” the DDMA said in its order.