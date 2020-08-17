STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab: Cycle hub works overtime as demand shoots up

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Before you pedal on, here’s something to make your regular cycling drill a little more interesting: Post lockdown, Punjab’s cycle manufacturing hub Ludhiana has registered a 100% growth in demand, steadying country’s number two position in cycle production (worth `7,000 crore annually) across the globe, industry sources said. China stays at the top. 

All India Cycle Manufacturers Association (AICMA) Secretary General Dr KB Thakur says the Covid-induced lockdown starting March 23 came as a blessing in disguise for the cycle industry. “The environment-friendly cycle has stood the people in good stead as social distancing norms have kept public transport off the road. For short distances, the cycle remains the preferred choice to commute,” says Thakur. Besides, rising fuel prices too led to a demand surge for the cycle industry. 

“We are unable to meet the growing demand,” says Thakur. In the last week of March-April, the factories were closed and production started in May with just 33% of the total production, which increased to 63% in June and 67% in July. Thakur lists three reasons for the production lag. First is the shortage of labour (from 25% to 50%).

There are 4,000 cycle manufacturing units. Cycle parts manufacturing, from micro to large, employs around 5 lakh workers and another five lakh are employed at sales and repair shops across the country. 
Second is the shortage of raw material as vendors are unable to supply again due to labour shortage. And finally, physical distancing has curtailed production capacity.

The Central government is promoting cycling under its Smart Cities Mission, an initiative of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. The Cycles4Change Challenge registration on July 10 aimed to help cities connect with citizens and experts to develop a unified vision to promote cycling. It said the need for personalized forms of transport is expected to increase as a response to Covid-19. 

A survey by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy predicts that cycling would increase by 50 to 65% as cities come out of lockdown. Thakur says around 6 lakh bicycles are imported every year from China. “This year hardly any cycle came from there due to restrictions and other reasons.’’ President of AICMA and Chairman-cum-MD of Avon Cycles, Omkar Singh Pahwa attributes an uptick in demand to personal fitness and greater medical attention. 

Pankaj M Munjal, Chairman and MD of HMC, says bicycle usage has received a major boost globally in the wake of the pandemic. In Europe, UK and the US, sales of traditional and  electric bicycles have exploded in past few months. In India, the shift may not be as noticeable, but the trend has definitely caught up particularly in cities.

