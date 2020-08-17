STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan man sent to judicial custody for raping teenage girl

45-year-old Gobrilal Meena was caught in the Chambal forests on Monday evening, the SHO said, adding that the accused admitted to have raped the minor girl when he was interrogated.

Published: 17th August 2020 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

RAPE

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

KOTA: A 45-year-old man, accused of raping a teenage girl, was caught in the Chambal forests here and later sent to judicial custody on Monday, police said.

The accused had abducted the minor girl from her village in Kota district on Saturday and allegedly raped her in the Chambal forests.

The girl was, however, rescued the same day while the accused managed to flee from the forests.

The victim's mother, a resident of Todikhedi village under Khatoli police station area, lodged a case of abduction of her minor daughter against the 45-year-old man from the village, identified as Gobrilal Meena (45), Khatoli police station SHO Ramavtar Sharma said.

Two police teams rescued the minor girl later on Saturday from the forests of Chambal while the accused was taking her on a motorbike.

Upon noticing the police teams chasing him, the accused escaped from the spot leaving the girl and the motorcycle behind, the SHO said.

Later, the girl gave a statement to the police on Sunday disclosing that she had been raped by the accused in the forests after her abduction.

Police incorporated Section 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act into the case and sent the survivor for a medical examination on the same day.

Meena was caught in the Chambal forests on Monday evening, the SHO said, adding that the accused admitted to have raped the minor girl when he was interrogated.

The accused underwent a potency test following which he was produced before the POCSO court that ordered him to be placed under judicial custody for 14 days.

The SHO further said that the accused has been sent to New Medical College Hospital in Kota for collecting his samples for COVID-19 test and would be sent to jail after receiving the report.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan minor girl rape case POCSO crime against women Rajasthan crime
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp