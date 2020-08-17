Steps taken by Modi govt in 6 years ensured India's success in containing pandemic effect: Naqvi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The steps taken by the Narendra Modi government in the healthcare sector in the last six years ensured India's success in containing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic to a large extent, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday.

The passionate commitment of the people and the strong will of the government during the pandemic have resulted in the country speedily becoming self-reliant in the health sector, he said while flagging off a mobile clinic provided by the Ministry of Minority Affairs' National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) to the Holy Family hospital here.

India has not only become self-reliant in manufacturing N-95 masks, personal protection equipment (PPE), ventilators and other equipment, but has also helped other countries, Naqvi asserted.

He said the "pandemic peril" has proven to be a "positive period" of "care, commitment and confidence" for Indians, which has set an example for the entire humanity.

The minister said that there has been a significant change in the lifestyle and work culture of people, who are now more committed to service and their responsibilities towards the society.

Underlining that the fight against the pandemic has come a long way, he said earlier, there was only one laboratory in India for coronavirus testing, while today, there is a network of more than 1,400 such laboratories spread across the country.

In the initial stage of the coronavirsu crisis, only 300 tests could be conducted in a day, but now, more than seven lakh tests can be carried out on a daily basis and this has been achieved in a short span of time, Naqvi said.

Under the National Digital Health Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, every Indian will be given a health ID and it will bring a revolution in the country's health sector, he added.

The details of all medical tests of an individual, every disease, which doctor gave what medicines, reports and all such information will be contained in the health ID, Naqvi said.

He said the largest healthcare scheme in the world launched by the government has become a guarantee for the health and well-being of people and it has covered about 40 per cent of the country's population.

"The steps taken by the Modi government in the healthcare sector over the last six years ensured that despite the huge population, India was successful in containing the effect of the coronavirus pandemic to a great extent," the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said.

The government is making continuous efforts towards modernisation of health facilities, he said, adding that 22 new All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and 157 new medical colleges are being constructed in the country.

In five years, there has been an increase of more than 45,000 seats for MBBS and MD students, the minister said.

He said during the coronavirus pandemic, the government has provided free ration to over 80 crore people and about Rs 90,000 crore have been directly transferred to the bank accounts of needy people.

"These gigantic measures ensured that the crisis did not convert into a calamity," Naqvi said.

He added that more than 1,500 healthcare assistants, who have been trained under the skill development programme of his ministry, are assisting in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

This year, more than 2,000 other healthcare assistants will be trained by the Minority Affairs Ministry, Naqvi said.

The ministry is providing a one-year training to healthcare assistants through various organisations and reputed hospitals in the country.

Sixteen Haj Houses across the country have been given to the state governments for quarantine and isolation facilities for COVID-19 patients, the minister said.

He said the mobile clinic provided by the NMDFC will be operated by the Holy Family hospital to provide latest health facilities to the poor and weaker sections of the society.

It is equipped with an Emergency Multi Para Monitor, oxygen facility and an Auto Loading Stretcher, which are essential and lifesaving facilities for any emergency patient.

Archbishop of Delhi Reverend Anil Couto, Secretary in the Ministry of Minority Affairs PK Das and Holy Family hospital director Father George were among those present on the occasion.