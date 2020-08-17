STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Top Facebook official files complaint with Delhi police, says she's receiving death threats

In the four-page written complaint to the cyber cell, she has mentioned at least five people with their Facebook and Twitter handles

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ankhi Das, director of public policy, Facebook India, has filed a complaint with the Delhi Police Cyber Cell on Sunday, stating that she was receiving abuse and death threats online.

According to police sources, she has identified a few people who are issuing death threats on social media.

In the four-page written complaint to the cyber cell, she has mentioned at least five people with their Facebook and Twitter handles. Das alleged that threats issued by these handles also contain her pictures, said a police source.

A senior Delhi police official confirmed that they received a complaint and an FIR will be filed soon. The police added that an investigation is underway.

