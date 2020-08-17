Two CRPF men, police officer killed in militant attack in J&K's Baramulla

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Two paramilitary CRPF men and a policeman were killed in a militant attack on a joint party of security forces in Kreeri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Monday morning.

A police official said militants fired automatic weapons towards a joint patrol party of CRPF and police at village Tindim, Kreeri in Baramulla district at around 9.30 am.

In the militant firing, two CRPF men and a police man sustained grievous injuries and were evacuated to a nearby hospital, where the trio succumbed to injuries.

The deceased policeman has been identified as SPO Muzaffar Ahmad.

Militants managed to escape from the area after carrying out the attack.

It is not known whether militants also escaped with the weapons of the three security men.

Immediately after the militant attack, a contingent of police, CRPF and army men rushed to the area and launched a cordon and search operation in the area to track down the militants responsible for the attack. The search operation was going on when reports last poured in.

It is the second militant attack on security forces in the Valley in last four days.

On August 14, militants attacked a joint patrol party of SSB and police at Nowgam area in the outskirts of Srinagar. In the militant attack two policemen were killed.

Police had blamed Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad militants for the Nowgam attack.