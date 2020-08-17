Two die in violence over land row at panchayat meet in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: In a grim reminder of last year's Sonebhadra tribal massacre, another row over land led to a bloody brawl during a village panchayat meeting between two factions claiming two lives in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday.

As per police sources, the panchayat meeting was convened with two lawyers acting as intermediaries but without any prior information to the district police authorities. However, the axe fell on three cops, including a Sub Inspector, who were suspended for not acting in time to prevent the violence.

As per Pratapgarh SP Abhishek Singh, the panchayat meeting was held to resolve a land dispute between two groups. Clashes broke out between the two sides and the injured were taken to hospital without the police being informed.

The SP added that the cops rushed to the district hospital on getting the information about the violence and injured being admitted there. On reaching the hospital, the cops were told that two men - Dayashankar Mishra and his son, Anand Mishra - had died in the violence, said the SP adding that three others were injured in the incident.

Dozens of others ignoring the COVID protocol of mask and social distance had gathered in the hospital. he cries of women, believed to be family members of the men who died, can be heard in the background.

Singh said that two individuals - Rajesh Kumar Mishra and his son - have been arrested in connection with the violence. Mr Singh also said that in addition to the Sub Inspector, two Constables had also been suspended. "Four teams were set up to investigate matter," he added.