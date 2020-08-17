Two held for raping teenager, burning her body with cigarette butts in UP

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: There has been a sudden spurt in the incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh.

The latest incident has surfaced in Gorakhpur where two persons were arrested and sent to jail for allegedly raping a teenage girl on Sunday evening. The incident took place on Friday evening when the girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by the two men in the Gola area of Gorakhpur

district as per allegations made by the girl's family.

The girl was spotted by her parents in an unconscious state on Sunday. Her parents work as labourers at a brick kiln. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

According to Additional SP, Vipul Srivastava, both the culprits -- Arjun and Chhotu -- were arrested and booked under various sections of the IPC pertaining to rape along with POCSO Act. Both the accused hailed from a nearby village.

As per the sources, the 15-year-old victim had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Friday night, when the two accused forcibly took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her.

The father said that his daughter told him that she was kidnapped and raped throughout the night by the culprits.

However, the police authorities in Gorakhpur said that they were awaiting the medical report of the girl and said that only a doctor could confirm whether the injuries on the girl's body were from cigarette butts.

In her complaint, the mother of the girl claimed that the girl went missing from their home at around 8 pm on Friday when she had gone to the hand pump to collect water. The family started a search and found the girl the next morning around 5 am. "My daughter told me that the accused kidnapped and raped her overnight and then burnt her body using cigarette butts. My daughter is in bad shape."

A similar case was reported recently where two men were arrested in connection with the rape and murder case of a 13-year-old Dalit girl in Lakhimpur Kheri. The girl's body was found in a sugarcane field that belonged to one of the accused. The incident happened on Friday, under the Isanagar police station limits in the Terai district.