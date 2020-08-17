STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two held for raping teenager, burning her body with cigarette butts in UP

The 15-year-old had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Friday night, when the accused forcibly took her to a hut in the village and allegedly raped her.

Published: 17th August 2020 05:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2020 05:30 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, Sexual Assault

Image used for representational purpose (Photo| Express Illustration)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: There has been a sudden spurt in the incidents of rape in Uttar Pradesh.

The latest incident has surfaced in Gorakhpur where two persons were arrested and sent to jail for allegedly raping a teenage girl on Sunday evening. The incident took place on Friday evening when the girl was allegedly raped and singed with cigarette butts by the two men in the Gola area of Gorakhpur
district as per allegations made by the girl's family.

The girl was spotted by her parents in an unconscious state on Sunday. Her parents work as labourers at a brick kiln. The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

According to Additional SP, Vipul Srivastava, both the culprits -- Arjun and Chhotu -- were arrested and booked under various sections of the IPC pertaining to rape along with POCSO Act. Both the accused hailed from a nearby village.

As per the sources, the 15-year-old victim had gone to fetch water from a hand pump on Friday night, when the two accused forcibly took her to a hut near a pond in the village on a motorcycle and allegedly raped her.

The father said that his daughter told him that she was kidnapped and raped throughout the night by the culprits.

However, the police authorities in Gorakhpur said that they were awaiting the medical report of the girl and said that only a doctor could confirm whether the injuries on the girl's body were from cigarette butts.

In her complaint, the mother of the girl claimed that the girl went missing from their home at around 8 pm on Friday when she had gone to the hand pump to collect water. The family started a search and found the girl the next morning around 5 am. "My daughter told me that the accused kidnapped and raped her overnight and then burnt her body using cigarette butts. My daughter is in bad shape."

A similar case was reported recently where two men were arrested in connection with the rape and murder case of a 13-year-old Dalit girl in Lakhimpur Kheri. The girl's body was found in a sugarcane field that belonged to one of the accused. The incident happened on Friday, under the Isanagar police station limits in the Terai district.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Gorakhpur rape case UP rape cases POCSO Act Lakhimpur Kheri
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Andhra Floods: Crops damaged, people moved to shelter homes
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp