Union Minister Meghwal discharged from AIIMS after COVID-19 treatment

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday discharged Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, a week after he had tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the apex hospital for treatment.

Meghwal, who had recently endorsed an indigenous 'papad' brand claiming that eating it will help fight the virus, had tested COVID-19 positive on August 8.

The Union Minister underwent treatment under Neeraj Nischal at AIIMS. According to a hospital source, the minister had mild Covid-19 and throat discomfort and responded well to the treatment given to him.

"He was discharged at 3 p.m. on Monday and he is in stable condition. He will, however, be resting for the next one week," the source added.

A BJP lawmaker from Bikaner in Rajasthan, Meghwal is the Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. After testing positive, he had claimed that after developing symptoms, he was tested twice and was found to be positive in the second report.

Meghwal made headlines for claiming that a particular brand of 'papad' had a role in boosting the immunity and antibodies that could help cure Covid-19.

A video of the minister endorsing 'Bhabhiji Papad', which he called a health supplement, had gone viral on social media.