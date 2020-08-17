STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Will show that studies and service can go together: Jharkhand minister Jagarnath Mahto

Incidentally, Devi Mahto Inter College, where he has taken admission, was set up by him only in 2006 during his first term as an MLA.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto (Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahto, who surprised everyone by his decision of taking admission in Intermediate, after 25 years of passing class 10 examinations in 1995 only to remove the blot of being termed as ‘under-qualified’ minister is now determinant to pass with flying colours.

Incidentally, Devi Mahto Inter College, where he has taken admission, was set up by him only in 2006 during his first term as an MLA. The minister has opted Arts stream as his interest lies in political science. Taking to The New Indian Express, Mahto said that there is no age for learning.

Excerpts:

How it happened, what made you to take such this decision after 25 years?
Just after taking the oath as a Cabinet Minister, I had decided that I will complete my Inter and Graduation degree during my tenure as Education Minister, as some of the people had made a remark that what a minister, who himself is just a matriculate, could do for the people of the State. So, I pledged that I will complete my studies while being minister of the state.

Who made such comments on you?
I don’t want to say anything to them who taunted on my educational qualification, but I would definitely like to give them a befitting reply by passing out with flying colours. 

But, why you discontinued your studies after Class 10?
Though, I come from an agricultural background, politics was always there in my mind. When I was in high school, I joined the agitation, led by Shibu Soren, against the exploitation of natural and mineral resources. Finally, after passing class 10 in 1995, I left studies and jumped into struggle for a separate state of Jharkhand.

How would you manage between fulfilling ministerial responsibilities and attending classes, in order to ensure 75% attendance, which is mandatory for sitting in examinations?
I am passionate about doing better in my life, therefore I will be pursuing my intermediate course, besides fulfilling my ministerial responsibilities. I will set up an example for others that studies cannot be a hindrance in serving the people. Because, ‘where there is a will there is a way.’ 

