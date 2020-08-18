STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
1984 Anti-Sikh riots case: Court directs Delhi police to provide security to arms dealer Abhishek Verma

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjyot Singh Bhalla directed the DCP (South) Delhi Police to reassess the threat perception to Verma as well as senior advocate H S Phoolka.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A court directed Delhi Police on Tuesday to continue providing security for a month to controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case against former Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjyot Singh Bhalla directed the DCP (South) Delhi Police to reassess the threat perception to Verma as well as senior advocate H S Phoolka, who is representing the complainant in the case.

The CMM directed that the court's earlier order, in which it was recorded that the judge had received a letter containing threats to Verma and Phoolka, be sent to DCP.

The CMM noted that the Delhi High Court had also sent the copy of the letter to the police commissioner earlier and had asked to look into it and enhance the security granted to Verma.

The CMM directed the DCP to reassess the threat perception keeping in view the orders passed by the high court and the trial court.

The court also said that Verma may approach the high court in the matter.

In his application, Verma told the court that the security cover provided to him has suddenly been withdrawn by Delhi Police without any prior notice or intimation and also without re-evaluating the threat perception to him and his family members.

"Direct the DCP (South) Delhi Police to immediately reinstate round the clock Police Security cover of three armed PSO's as already provided for the protection from South District Police Lines, Hauz Khas to the Applicant and his Family members."

"Direct the Intelligence Bureau and/or Special Cell Delhi Police to re-evaluate the threat perception of the Applicant and his family members. direct the DCP (South) to continue providing round the clock Police security cover to the Applicant and to his family members till the examination of the Applicant is conducted in the present case," the application said.

The conduct of the CBI and the police has left Verma and his family members totally exposed and vulnerable and at the mercy of the anti-social elements, who are looking for an opportunity to eliminate the applicant and his family members, the application said.

It said that Verma is constantly receiving death threats vide calls and e-mails to pressurise him not to depose against Tytler before the court and subsequently not to proceed with Polygraph Test as directed by the court.

"The sudden withdrawal of Police Protection as provided to the Applicant (Verma) is a clear example of non- seriousness and disinterest on the part of the CBI in seeking justice for the victims of 1984 Riots by protecting its witnesses," it said.

It further claimed that several witnesses in the case are already tampered with and many others have not been forthcoming to depose against influential persons.

"It is shocking that under these circumstances the CBI and the Police are not willing to protect the Applicant a key witness and his family," it said.

It further said that "the sudden withdrawal of security cover provided to the Applicant has left the Applicant and his family members extremely disturbed and distress due to the fear of being at the mercy of criminals and anti-social elements, who have always been eyeing for such an opportunity to pressurize the Applicant by putting him and his family under fear of being eliminated".

The case pertains to the riots at Gurudwara Pulbangash in North Delhi where three people were killed on November 1, 1984, a day after the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by her two Sikh bodyguards.

