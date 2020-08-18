2 more CRPF personnel succumb to COVID-19

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Two more Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have died due to coronavirus infection, taking the death toll due to the pandemic in the country's largest paramilitary force to 28, officials said on Tuesday.

The personnel, in the rank of Head Constable, were on leave at their homes in Andhra Pradesh and Kerala, they said.

The force also reported 51 fresh COVID-19 infections and recovery of 424 personnel from the disease on Tuesday.

Out of the over 6,130 cases of the disease in the force, 2,131 are active, they said. A total of 28 deaths have taken place till now. The about 3.25 lakh personnel strong CRPF is the lead internal security force of the country with its main operations being in the Left Wing Extremism-hit states and counter-terrorist combat in the Kashmir valley.