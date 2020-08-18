STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Act against those spreading hatred on Facebook: Shiv Sena

Rahul Gandhi's claim followed a report that said Facebook ignored applying its hate speech rules to politicians of the ruling party in India.

Published: 18th August 2020 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

Facebook

Facebook (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday sought action "irrespective of party affiliations" against those who spread hatred and talk of disintegrating the country on social media platforms like Facebook.

Companies like Facebook can't ignore someone spreading hatred because the persons belongs to the ruling party, the Sena said and asked the social media platform to observe rules and ethics of business.

The party's comments come a day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading fake news using Facebook and WhatsApp to influence the electorate.

Gandhi's claim followed a Wall Street Journal report that said Facebook ignored applying its hate speech rules to politicians of the ruling party in India.

"There is no objection to debates on a medium like Facebook. But action should be taken irrespective of party affiliation if hatred is spread and language of disintegrating the country and communities is used," the Sena said in an editorial of its mouthpiece Saamana.

"Companies like Facebook cannot ignore the person spreading hatred just because he/she belongs to the ruling party, it said.

The Sena said Indias population forms a big market for Facebook.

Politics is being played the most on social media platforms like Facebook and WhatsApp, it said.

The world has come closer, but these platforms have also caused a divide between communities, the party said.

The Sena said it has now become a "paid profession" to defame others on social media and nobody has been spared.

"You (Facebook) have come to our country to do business and will have to observe minimum ethics-rules of business," it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Shiv Sena Facebook
India Matters
Health workers wearing PPE hold samples for COVID-19 rapid antigen testing. (Photo | PTI)
52 per cent in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
(L) Navtej Sarna and (R) Arun Kumar Singh
TNIE Expressions | ‘Kamala Harris will take India on its merits’
A staff member tests samples of a potential COVID-19 vaccine at a production plant of SinoPharm in Beijing (Photo | AP)
Coronavirus vaccine ready by end of year, says China's SinoPharm
Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)
MP CM Chouhan says all state govt jobs reserved for state residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CSK Skipper MS Dhoni during the practice session. (Photo | PTI)
Fantasy sports platform Dream11 wins IPL 2020 title sponsorship rights; Tata group stays away from bidding 
Representational image (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
Tamil Nadu: As part of Unlock 3.0, liquor shops reopen in Chennai
Gallery
he Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday, won the ICC World Cup, World T20 and Champions Trophy titles besides taking India to the number one spot in Test cricket.
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp