Atul Garg becomes ninth minister in Yogi cabinet to test positive for COVID-19

Two ministers from the state, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to the virus

Published: 18th August 2020 04:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 04:21 PM

Coronavirus

Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh’s minister of state for health Atul Garg has become the ninth member of the Yogi cabinet to test positive for COVID-19.

Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday and asking his contacts to get tested for COVID-19.

“I had my RTPCR test on August 15, which came negative, but I tested positive in therepeat test at 9 o’clock last night,” Garg tweeted in Hindi.

“Whoever met me between August 16 and 18, should ideally get the test done. For any kind of help, you can talk to me or my colleague Rajendraji, Ajay Rajput too!” he added.

Two ministers from the state, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to the virus.

Notably, Garg’s senior cabinet minister of health, Jai Pratap Singh, had also tested positive for the virus last month and had to be in home isolation for three weeks before testing negative.

The other UP ministers who tested positive for COVID-19 include Moti Singh, Dr Mahendra Singh, Brijesh Pathak, Dharam Singh Saini and Upendra Tiwari.

