BJP begins survey to identify poll issues in Bihar

Published: 18th August 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 09:01 AM

BJP Flag used for representational purposes. (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Keeping an eye on the Assembly elections in October-November, the BJP has begun a survey in Bihar to know the issues close to the heart of the people. The plan is to list these issues in its vision document for polls.

BJP chief J P Nadda in a virtual meeting with the core group of the party in the state had asked the leaders to focus on extending relief to the people affected by the pandemic and floods, while also paying attention to the organisational works.

“The BJP is in the process to identify the agenda for the election. This will be on the basis of objective feedback of the cross-sections of the electorate in Bihar. The party is also seeking to know the immediate and medium term expectations of the people,” said a senior BJP functionary.

The Election Commission is also learnt to have sought suggestions from the parties in Bihar on ways to hold the polls, considering increase in number of polling booths to meet the norms of the social distancing.
The BJP is also learnt to be preparing a performance report of NDA government in Bihar on promises made in 2015 elections. The BJP, incidentally, had contested 2015 Assembly elections in the state on its own, while the JD (U) and teamed up with the RJD and the Congress.

“The work to identify issues in the state got delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods. But we are hopeful to finish the survey much before the elections are held,” added the BJP functionary.

With the late onset of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state besides a number of districts facing the floods, the political work has largely taken backseat, said the BJP functionary, with the current strategy being to utilise the digital potential to reach out to the electorate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App.
