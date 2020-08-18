STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Chhattisgarh sees record spike of 701 coronavirus cases

The state has now 5,721 active cases, as 10,847 people have been discharged after recovery while 158 died.

Coronavirus, Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh on Tuesday saw its biggest single-day spike of 701 coronavirus cases, which took the case tally in the state to 16,726, a health department official said.

The death toll due to the pandemic mounted to 158 after eight more people succumbed to the viral infection.

While four fatalities took place on Tuesday, four deaths took place on late Monday evening, he said. However, 249 patients were also discharged after recovery.

The state has now 5,721 active cases, as 10,847 people have been discharged after recovery while 158 died.

Of the fresh cases, 205 were reported from Raipur district, which is worst-hit by the pandemic in the state, followed by 92 from Durg, 63 from Raigarh, 48 each from Bastar and Rajnandgaon districts, 44 from Bilaspur, 34 from Balod, 21 from Korba, 20 from Narayanpur, 19 from Jashpur, 18 from Kanker, 16 from Sukma, 15 from Janjgir-Champa, 12 from Bijapur, 11 from Surguja and nine from Surajpur, the official said.

Four cases each were recorded in Koriya, Dantewada and Gariaband districts, three in Kabirdham and two cases each in Bemetara, Balodabazar, Mahasamund, Balrampur and Kondagaon districts while one case came from Mungeli, he said.

Of the eight fatalities, seven patients, including four women, hailed from capital Raipur while another woman patient was from Mahasamund.

A 47-year-old woman from Raipur, who was suffering from diabetes, was admitted to Medical College Hospital (MCH) here on Monday after testing COVID-19 positive.

She died on Tuesday morning. Another woman, aged 50, from Raipur, who was suffering from high blood pressure, was admitted to MCH here on Tuesday due to breathlessness.

She was found to be COVID-19 positive in the rapid test and later succumbed, the official said.

A 20-year-old woman from Mahasamund, admitted at MCH here on Monday and suffering from the viral infection and respiratory distress, died on Tuesday afternoon.

Chhattisgarh, where the virus has spread in all the 28 districts, has recorded over 11,000 cases and 134 deaths in the last one month.

With 5,831 cases so far, Raipur district tops the state tally. The district has seen 86 deaths.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: positive cases 16,726, new cases 701, total deaths 158, discharged 10,847, active cases 5,721, people tested so far 4,36,180.

