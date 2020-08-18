STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man booked in Punjab's Kapurthala after Maneka Gandhi shares video of dog being run over

The accused, identified as Gurjinder Singh, has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Published: 18th August 2020 06:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 06:30 PM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Maneka Gandhi

Former Union Minister Maneka Gandhi (File Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: BJP MP Maneka Gandhi on Tuesday shared a video on social media in which a man can purportedly be seen killing a dog by running his car over the animal, following which he was booked in Kapurthala.

In her tweet, Gandhi said, "He is a breeder and seller of dogs for dog fights. This is what he does to dogs when they are no longer useful. This dog died after 30 minutes of being in excruciating pain.

The accused, identified as Gurjinder Singh, has been booked under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on the complaint of a representative of the People for Animals, police said.

Singh, a resident of Dandupur in Kapurthala, is absconding, they said.

"We have registered a case in this regard," Kapurthala Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Jaspreet Singh Sidhu told PTI over phone.

The case has been registered at Talwandi Chaudhrian police station in Kapurthala.

The accused is said to be in the business of dog breeding, a police official said.

