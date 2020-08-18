STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

MP horror: 3 Dalit men brutally thrashed over suspicion of water pump theft

While two of the three reported to the local police the horror which they went through, the third man who was allegedly kidnapped by the accused is reportedly missing.

Published: 18th August 2020 08:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

The wounds on the body of two of the three men (Photo | EPS)

By Anuraag Singh
Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three Dalit men were brutally thrashed by four men on suspicion of irrigation water pump set theft in Agar-Malwa district.

While two of the three Dalit men reported to the local police the horror which they went through, the third Dalit man who was allegedly kidnapped by the accused from adjoining Rajasthan is reportedly missing.

As per the complaint in the matter, the three Dalit men identified as Girdharilal, Bheru and Ghanshyam were brutally beaten by the four Yadav men, including Suraj Singh Yadav, Lal Singh Yadav, Bagdu Yadav and Sanju Yadav at a house first and later in public view in Kajlas village over suspicion of irrigation water pump which happened a fortnight back.

All three Dalit men, who hail from Kajlas village were beaten with rods and pipes mercilessly by the accused, including Suraj Singh Yadav, whose irrigation water pump was stolen a fortnight back.

According to the complainant Girdharilal Meghwal (32), while he and 19-year-old Bheru were allowed to go on the condition that they would pay Rs 31,000 for the stolen pump within eight days, the third Dalit man Ghanshyam, who was forcibly brought from adjoining Rajasthan (where he works) is still missing.

As per the Nalkheda (Agar Malwa) police station in-charge Dilip Singh Tomar, a case was registered against the four accused men u/s 294, 323, 342, 506 and 34 of IPC and provisions of SC/ST Atrocities Act and all four have been arrested.

Meanwhile, coming to know about the incident over social media, members of the State Commission for Scheduled Caste Pradeep Ahirwar rushed to the concerned village on Tuesday evening to probe the entire matter and get compensation for the victims.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dalit atrocities dalit thrashed MP dalits caste discrimination
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp