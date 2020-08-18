MP horror: 3 Dalit men brutally thrashed over suspicion of water pump theft

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

BHOPAL: Three Dalit men were brutally thrashed by four men on suspicion of irrigation water pump set theft in Agar-Malwa district.

While two of the three Dalit men reported to the local police the horror which they went through, the third Dalit man who was allegedly kidnapped by the accused from adjoining Rajasthan is reportedly missing.

As per the complaint in the matter, the three Dalit men identified as Girdharilal, Bheru and Ghanshyam were brutally beaten by the four Yadav men, including Suraj Singh Yadav, Lal Singh Yadav, Bagdu Yadav and Sanju Yadav at a house first and later in public view in Kajlas village over suspicion of irrigation water pump which happened a fortnight back.

All three Dalit men, who hail from Kajlas village were beaten with rods and pipes mercilessly by the accused, including Suraj Singh Yadav, whose irrigation water pump was stolen a fortnight back.

According to the complainant Girdharilal Meghwal (32), while he and 19-year-old Bheru were allowed to go on the condition that they would pay Rs 31,000 for the stolen pump within eight days, the third Dalit man Ghanshyam, who was forcibly brought from adjoining Rajasthan (where he works) is still missing.

As per the Nalkheda (Agar Malwa) police station in-charge Dilip Singh Tomar, a case was registered against the four accused men u/s 294, 323, 342, 506 and 34 of IPC and provisions of SC/ST Atrocities Act and all four have been arrested.

Meanwhile, coming to know about the incident over social media, members of the State Commission for Scheduled Caste Pradeep Ahirwar rushed to the concerned village on Tuesday evening to probe the entire matter and get compensation for the victims.