One more terrorist killed in Kreeri encounter in J-K, search operation undeway

By ANI

SRINAGAR: One more terrorist was neutralized on Tuesday in an ongoing encounter with security forces in Kreeri area of Baramulla district and incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from them, Kashmir Zone Police said today.

"Kreeri Encounter Update:01 more terrorist killed (Total 03). Incriminating materials including arms & ammunition recovered," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police

A search operation is underway, the police said.

On Monday, two terrorists were gunned down by security forces in the encounter after they carried out an attack on the joint naka party in Kreeri area, in which two CRPF men and a policeman were killed, police said.

The third terrorist involved in the Baramulla attack is suspected to be Osman, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT)'s north zone commander from the Pakistani side, said Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh on Monday.

He added that two terrorists have been killed in an ongoing operation in Kreeri area of Baramulla. Terrorist Sajjad who was active in North Kashmir was killed. He was among the top 10 terrorists here. (ANI)