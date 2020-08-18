STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Protests in Assam over CAA and draft EIA

In Morigaon town, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and a few tribal student groups joined AJYCP and formed a long human chain.

Published: 18th August 2020 12:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 12:19 AM   |  A+A-

CAA

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Thousands of protestors hit the roads across Assam on Monday, demanding the repeal of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the draft Environment Impact Assessment Notification 2020.

Assembled under the aegis of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chhatra Parishad (AJYCP), the agitators warned of more intense protests in the future.

The AJYCP supporters also demanded the release of Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi, who is in jail and is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for his alleged role in the violent anti-CAA protests that rocked the state last year.

"We will not stop till the CAA and EIA are repealed. It is also unfortunate how this government has vindictively kept Akhil Gogoi inside jail just to derail the anti-CAA movement," AJYCP's Guwahati unit president Pradip Kalita said while taking part in a human chain in the Narengi area.

In Dibrugarh city, hundreds of protestors were detained by police as they assembled to form a human chain, an official said.

A protestor taking part in a human chain in front of the historic Nagaon College said: "We will not accept the CAA and EIA. We have been protesting against the CAA since 2016, but this government has not listened to us."

In Morigaon town, the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) and a few tribal student groups joined AJYCP and formed a long human chain.

"The Assam government has failed to protect the people of Assam. We cannot accept the diktat of Delhi. They have to repeal these two," a protestor said.

Human chains were formed across many cities and towns in various districts, including Dhemaji, Darrang, Nalbari and Biswanath.

The contentious CAA seeks to provide Indian citizenship to Hindus, Jains, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists and Parsis entering India on or before December 31, 2014 from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan after five years of residence here.

On the other hand, the draft EIA Notification 2020 seeks to supersede and completely replace the EIA Notification 2006 along with several amendments made since then.

The new draft intends to bring in controversial amendments such as post-facto grant of approval, exemption of several large industries from public hearings and reducing the time for public consultation to 40 days from 45 days.

It also proposes to permit industries to submit just one compliance report a year rather than two along with increased validity of the environment clearances for mining and river valley projects.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam CAA EIA
India Matters
40 per cent of all ministers educated only up to school
The water level in the Godavari is likely to cross the 57-feet mark on Sunday. (Photo | EPS)
Godavari crosses third-warning level at Bhadrachalam
Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries. (Photo | PTI)
Reliance Industries in talks to acquire Urban Ladder, Milkbasket: Report
Shaheen Bagh social activist Shahzad Ali is BJP's new inductee. Some though have questioned the legitimacy of Ali’s role in the movement. (Photo | ANI)
People of minority community from Shaheen Bagh join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Venkatesh showing the pathetic state of the bridge at his native Hirerayanakunte in Raichur. (Photo| EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Ambulance boy says Raichur bridge still awaits repair
Heavy rainfall led to flooding of homes in Belagavi district’s Annapoorneshwari Nagar | Ashishkrishna HP
Karnataka Rains: Homes in Belagavi inundated, life comes to a standstill
Gallery
This is how heavy rainfall and floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana while Godavari river's water levels continue to rise at an alarming rate. (Express photos by S Senbagapandiyan and by special arrangement)
Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp