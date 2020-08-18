Rain wrecks havoc across Western Ghats including Maharashtra, Karnataka

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/VIJAYAWADA: Incessant rainfall across western ghats surrounding Karnataka-Maharashtra and Goa borders and the overflowing Krishna and its tributaries has wreaked havoc throughout Mumbai-Karnataka region in the Krishna basin.

The swelling Malaprabha, Ghataprabha, Markendeya and other smaller rivers on the border in both Karnataka and Maharashtra led to the flooding of several villages, bridges, roads and farm lands on Sunday night.

Several streets, bridges and residential areas submerged in the district, mainly in Saudatti, Ramdurg, Khanapur and Gokak disrupting normal life. Low-lying bridges across Krishna submerged in Chikkodi taluk disconnecting road to various parts.

VIEW GALLERY | Here is how torrential rains, floods have caused havoc in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

Flood-prone villages in Saudatti taluk including Munvalli and Sunnal flooded while Kudchi and Munvalli bridges were totally inundated. Landslide at Shivthan railway station, Khanapur, affected the movement of trains on Hubballi-Londa route.

A state highway connecting Belagavi-Bagalkot caved in near Belagavi cutting off the bus route towards Vijayapura from Belagavi during the day. Crops in thousands of hectare farm land in the temple’s vicinity inundated.

Senior officials of Water Resoures Department from Karnataka and Maharashtra had a virtual meeting on Sunday evening to keep water level at Almatti dam, Koyna dam, Hidkal dam and all other major reservoirs in check to avoid floods and damages.

The level at Almatti dam is merely one metre short of its maximum 519.60 mtr. Deputy Commissioner M G Hiremath visited several flood-hit areas at Ramdurg on Monday to take stock of the situation. Officials have been visiting flood-prone areas to ensure that people living along the river banks are moved to safer places.

ALSO WATCH: