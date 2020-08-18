Ranchi diary

Mukesh Ranjan By

‘Tulsi’ plants to protect inmates from coronavirus

‘Tulsi’ saplings are being planted in Birsa Munda Central Jail to check further spread of coronavirus among jail inmates. According to Jail authorities, more than 4000 saplings of ‘Tulsi’ will be planted inside the jail premises to improve the immunity of over 3,600 inmates lodged inside it. The ‘Tulsi’ leaf, according to jail officials, is an immunity booster and a decision was taken to plant it inside the jail premises so that the inmates here could be administered ‘kadha’ made of ‘Tulsi’ leaves as per the recommendations of AYUSH Department.

State’s vegetables find markets overseas

Vegetables grown in Jharkhand have found overseas markets with the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee under the agriculture department tying up with a private agency for export of the produce. The first lot of about 2 tons of green vegetables flew by air-cargo from Calcutta airport to countries like Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates on Thursday evening. According to officials, nearly 500 farmers from Jamshedpur and Ranchi will benefit in the first phase. Producers in other parts of the State need to form a FPO and get registered with the nearest Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee to have their produce exported overseas. The department also plans to send cargo to other countries like Singapore in the next phase.

State gets new emblem on Independence Day eve

Governor Droupadi Murmu, in presence of Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other dignitaries, launched unveiled state’s new emblem on the eve of Independence Day on Friday. The new emblem represents the state’s progress, culture, flora and fauna. The circular logo is primarily green in colour representing the lush greenery in the state. The national emblem is present in the centre surrounded by four concentric rings. The second ring depicts elephants — the state animal — a symbol of strength and calmness. The third ring showcases state flower Palash reflecting the natural beauty of Jharkhand. The red colour also shows the strength to struggle and the ability to overcome adversities. The fourth ring exhibits motifs of dance to showcase the state’s rich cultural heritage and centuries-old tradition. Speaking on the occasion, Soren said, “With abundant natural resources, a vibrant diverse culture and a tribal heritage with it’s innumerable tribes, Jharkhand has a unique place in the country. The new emblem reflects vision, renewed vigour and enthusiasm.”

MGNREGS-like scheme for urban poor

The state government has launched an employment guarantee scheme for urban unskilled workers on the lines of MGNREGA. The scheme, known as Mukhyamantri SHRAMIK (Shahri Rozgar Manjuri for Kamgar) Yojna, will not only ensure 100 days of paid work for unskilled workers in urban areas but will also provide unemployment allowance to those who do not get work under the scheme within 15 days. Jharkhand is the second state to have a full-fledged employment scheme for unskilled workers in urban areas after Kerala.

