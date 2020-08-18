SC to look at larger questions on contempt in Bhushan’s case

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday framed questions to be considered by it in a 2009 contempt case against advocate Prashant Bhushan.A bench headed by Justice Arun Mishra framed the questions and asked senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, who is representing Bhushan, to come back on August 24 with his response.

The court framed questions- whether such statements can be made, in what circumstances they can be made and what is the procedure to be adopted with respect to sitting and retired judges. Bhushan is facing contempt charges for his interview to Tehelka magazine in 2009 in which he was quoted as saying that half of the 16 chief justices of India were corrupt.

In another case, Bhushan was held guilty by the top court for two of his tweets on CJI S A Bobde and former CJIs. Dhavan, however, told the bench that judgment needs a relook and should be decided by a constitution bench.