STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Testing key to COVID-19 containment: NITI Aayog

Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog cautioned about the carelessness and said that the challenge has not subsided yet.

Published: 18th August 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

covid testing

A health worker collecting swab sample at a testing centre in New Delhi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Testing is the key to disease containment and reducing mortality and improving outcomes, NITI Aayog said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Dr VK Paul, member (health), NITI Aayog said, "Number of COVID-19 tests per day has gone up to 9 lakh per day which is remarkable. Testing is the key to disease containment and reducing mortality and improving outcomes."

He cautioned about the carelessness and said that the challenge has not subsided yet.

"The death rate is steadily decreasing but there is no need to be careless. We have to be vigilant. Today our grip has been strengthened, but the challenge has not subsided yet," Paul said.

He said that as far as vaccines are concerned, Prime Minister had assured the country on Independence Day. He had said that three vaccines are being developed in India and are in different stages. "One of them will enter phase three trial today or tomorrow. The other two are in phase one and two of trials," Paul added.

On being asked about the post-COVID-19 symptoms in recovered people, he said, "A new dimension of the disease is coming forward. Scientific and medical communities are monitoring the issue. We'll have to be aware that there may be some impact later too. But the long term outcomes right now are not dangerous."

"As we understand it, we'll use treatment modalities available with us. It's an ongoing learning and the medical fraternity is responding to this. As we understand more, will be able to tell more about it," Paul added.

On the availability of the vaccine Dr Paul said that information will imparted when there is progress in the matter.

"It is difficult to say anything on the corona vaccine right now. This is a scientific process. Information will be given as it progresses," he said.

Earlier in the day, Union Health Ministry said that India has recorded the highest number of COVID-19 tests in the last 24 hours while the number of people recovered has now gone up to about two million.

"A total of 8,99,864 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. Recovered patients are more than 19.70 lakh and 25 per cent of cases are active cases," Rajesh Bhushan, secretary, Health Ministry said.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
COVID-19 COVID-19 testing NITI Aayog
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp