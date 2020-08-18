STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Transparency writ large on PM Cares Fund: Ravi Shankar Prasad

 The Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of money collected under the PM Cares Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund.

Published: 18th August 2020 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th August 2020 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad addresses a presser in New Delhi (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After the Supreme Court rejected a plea seeking transfer of all contributions made to the PM Cares Fund to the National Disaster Response Fund, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Tuesday that transparency is writ large on the PM Cares Fund.

Prasad told reporters, "Transparency is writ large on the PM Cares Fund both in terms of legal requirement and transparent management of funds, which were received on a voluntary basis. Our govt has not faced even a single accusation of corruption."

"It is not like the family-run Rajiv Gandhi Foundation which received money from China and also Prime Minister's National Relief Fund," he added.

"Rs 3,100 crore has been given from PM Cares Fund to fight corona till now. As many as 50,000 ventilators have been provided for Covid patients through the PM Cares Fund. Rs 2,000 crore has been given for ventilators. Rs 100 crore has been given for vaccine research and Rs 1,000 crore to help migrant workers," the Union minister said.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court dismissed a PIL seeking transfer of money collected under the PM Cares Fund for the COVID-19 pandemic to the National Disaster Response Fund.  

