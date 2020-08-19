Bust of 'one rupee doctor' vandalised after he supports move of fencing Visva-Bharati ground

By Online Desk

BOLPUR: The bust of noted doctor Sushovan Banerjee in West Bengal's Bolpur town was found to be smeared with ink on Wednesday after he spoke in support of fencing the Visva-Bharati ground where the Poush Mela used to be held, police said.

Locals noticed that the bust, located in ward number 14, was smeared with ink in the morning, they said.

Banerjee, better known as the 'one rupee doctor', had on Tuesday voiced his support in favour of the varsity authorities amid an imbroglio over the issue, following violence that rocked the campus on Monday.

Banerjee, who treats poor patients for just a rupee, was conferred the Padma Shri this year.

He is also a former member of the varsity's executive council.

Police said they are looking into the incident.

Meanwhile, Teachers' and students' bodies of Visva-Bharati on Wednesday condemned the violence that rocked the campus over fencing the ground where the famed Poush Mela used to be held.

Visva-Bharati University Faculty Association (VBUFA) said it was in favour of discussions with all the stakeholders before any crucial decision is taken by the authorities.

"This incident (of violence) could have been avoided through prior discussion with all the stakeholders. Similar incidents have happened earlier where the faculty members along with officials were consulted only after the crisis precipitated," it said in a statement, deploring the vandalism.

The Left-wing outfit also criticised the rally of faculty members led by the vice-chancellor on August 16 in support of putting up the fencing around the mela ground, a day after it was stopped by the locals.

"The decision of a gathering of Visva-Bharati faculty members and other employees on August 16 was reckless as it could have risked their safety," it said.

"The university authority should have learnt from the past experience of the Poush Mela incident how to handle such situations," it added.

The Left-backed SFI condemned the "competitive power display" by the vice-chancellor and the Trinamool Congress and said that this has created a dangerous situation for students and teachers, leading to a stalemate over the admission of students.

"The autocratic conduct of the VC since he took over has spoiled the ambience of the institution founded by Rabindranath Tagore with a certain vision and eroded free thinking. The last incident is a fallout of this which has given scope to the ruling party to create chaos," it said.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP described the incident as a pre-planned conspiracy "of the Left and the Naxals, TMC party leaders".

"On behalf of ABVP Visva-Bharati unit we demand the arrest and exemplary punishment of the culprits, to protect the students, teachers, professors and other staff of the University and to preserve the reputation," it said.

(With PTI Inputs)