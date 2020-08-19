STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Dushyant Chautala comes across potholes on KMP expressway, orders repair by September 30

He ordered officials to get the expressway not only repaired by September 30 but also asked them to ensure that the quality of the work is not compromised.

Published: 19th August 2020 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Wednesday held an unscheduled inspection of the Kundli-Manesar-Palwal Expressway and ordered its expeditious repairs after finding it potholed at some stretches and broken at others.

He ordered officials to get the expressway not only repaired by September 30 but also asked them to ensure that the quality of the work is not compromised.

According to a statement issued by the deputy CM's party JJP, Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) is entrusted with the maintenance work of the expressway.

Chautala also heads the Industry Ministry in the state. The statement said that Chautala undertook the unscheduled inspection of the expressway while travelling from Delhi to Chandigarh.

He reached Gurgaon from Delhi and diverted his convoy to the expressway via Farukhnagar and inspected it till Kundli.

"During his inspection, the Deputy CM found the expressway broken at some places and found potholes at others. Wherever he found the road broken, he noted it in his own diary," the statement said.

At some places, the deputy chief minister found some statues placed by the roadside while at others right in the middle of the road, distracting the diver's attention and posing as traffic hazards, the statement said.

"He also ordered the removal of those statues," the statement added. After reaching Chandigarh, Chautala called HSIIDC officials to his office.

"He gave strict directions to the HSIIDC officials to immediately start the repair work on the KMP Expressway so that the probability of accidents due to broken road and potholes can be completely eliminated."

"He also ordered officials to look into the possibility of putting the statues at a place where the speed of vehicles is less," the statement said.

Chautala said it is the aim of the government to make the travel as comfortable as possible for commuters and safeguard the lives of people by reducing the probability of accidents.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Dushyant Chautala KMP Haryana Deputy Chief Minister
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp