STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation to set up petrol pumps to overcome losses

As per the agreement, 30 petrol and diesel pumps and five LNG pumps will be set up on vacant plots of the MSRTC.

Published: 19th August 2020 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2020 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Petrol, Fuel

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has decided to set up petrol pumps in the state to increase its earnings and overcome the losses incurred due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

State Transport Minister Anil Parab, who is also the chairman of MSRTC, made this announcement on Tuesday.

"The MSRTC will get a sustainable source of income through the petrol pump business," Parab said.

The transport corporation recently signed an agreement with the Indian Oil Corporation for the project.

As per the agreement, 30 petrol and diesel pumps and five Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) pumps will be set up on vacant plots of the MSRTC.

The Indian Oil Corporation will build the fuel pumps and the MSRTC will operate them.

In May this year, the MSRTC ventured into freight services business.

The government-run undertaking recently also started operating its tyre remoulding plants across the state on a commercial basis, including for private vehicles.

With a fleet of over 18,000 buses and nearly one lakh workforce, MSRTC is one of the biggest state road transport corporations in the county.

Before the outbreak of COVID-19, over 65 lakh passengers used to travel daily in MSRTC buses.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
MSRTC Maharashtra petrol pumps
India Matters
The report calls on governments in the region to adopt urgent, large-scale and targeted measures to generate jobs for the youth.
41 lakh youth lost jobs in India due to Covid-19 impact: ILO-ADB report
Mohanamma tested positive for the virus last month, and was admitted to the Kurnool GGH on July 13. 
Diet, meditation help 105-year-old woman from Kurnool beat Covid-19
Truecaller has over 170 million monthly active users in India. (File Photo | AFP)
Truecaller identifies 29.7 bn spam calls, 8.5 bn spam SMSes for Indian users in 2019
Image for representational purpose
Don’t be too hopeful, says Government on Covid-19 vaccine

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In this Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020 file photo opposition supporters wave a huge old Belarusian national flag as they rally in the center of Minsk, Belarus. (Photo | AP)
Why are citizens in Belarus protesting against their President?
Garg confirmed he had contracted the virus by taking to Twitter on Tuesday (File photo | PTI)
India's highest: Over 50% in Pune exposed to COVID-19, finds serosurvey
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp