Man hacks rape survivor wife to death, then hangs himself

By Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: A labourer hacked her wife to death after she was allegedly raped by two juveniles and then committed suicide by hanging himself in the Hisar district of Haryana.

Police sources said that the couple was living in a village under Barwala police station in Hisar. They have a seven-year-old child.

On Saturday, the two youths raped the woman in her house when her husband had gone for work. When he returned she narrated the whole incident to him. On Tuesday, the couple decided to end their lives.

A suicide note left by the man mentioned that they were ending their lives as they could not muster the courage to lodge a police complaint against the alleged rapists.

It is learnt that the lady was hit with a sharp-edged weapon which resulted in her death. Her husband was also found hanging in the same room. Their child, who was asleep in the same room, woke up and found his parents dead.

The police have registered a case of murder, abetment to suicide, and gangrape against the two youths under sections 302, 306, and 376 of IPC and started an investigation. The duo named in the suicide note are juveniles.