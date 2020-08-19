Mumbai: Childless couple held for kidnapping toddler

By PTI

MUMBAI: A couple were arrested here on Wednesday hours after they allegedly abducted the one-year-old daughter of their friend.

The accused were identified as Reshma Mistri (32) and her husband Ibrahim Mistri (35). According to the police, the couple abducted the child as they had no child of their own.

On Wednesday morning, the accused took the toddler and her mother, resident of Taloja in Navi Mumbai, to Kurla on the pretext of buying the child a dress, said Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector of Kurla police station.

After buying the girl a dress, Ibrahim took the child away saying he would buy her chocolates. As the two did not return, Reshma too left the girl's mother, asking her to wait at the spot.

She also took away the woman's mobile phone. The woman became frantic when the couple did not return.

She then approached the Kurla police station, the official said. "We tracked down the accused to Malwani area and rescued the child. The couple were arrested under the Indian Penal Code sections 363 (kidnapping) and 406 (criminal breach of trust)," Shinde said.