National Recruitment Agency: Salient features of the new exam body for government job applicants

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday decided to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA), a multi-agency body, for conducting a Common Eligibility Test (CET) to screen or shortlist candidates for the Group B and C (non-technical) posts.

The NRA will have representatives of Ministry of Railways, Ministry of Finance/Department of Financial Services, the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS), according to an official statement.

Why NRA? At present, candidates seeking government jobs have to appear for separate examinations conducted by multiple recruiting agencies for various posts, for which similar eligibility conditions have been prescribed.

Candidates have to pay fee to multiple recruiting agencies and also have to travel long distances for appearing in various exams.

These multiple recruitment examinations are a burden on the candidates, as also on the respective recruitment agencies, involving avoidable/repetitive expenditure, law and order/security related issues and venue related problems.

On an average, 2.5 crore to 3 crore candidates appear in each of these examinations.

A CET would enable these candidates to appear once and apply to any or all of these recruitment agencies for the higher level of examination.

This would indeed be a boon to all the candidates.

It is envisioned that the NRA would be a specialist body bringing state-of-the-art technology and best practices to the field of central government recruitment.

Here are the salient features of the NRA and CET: - NRA to conduct online CET twice in a year.