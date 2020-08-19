STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Puducherry reports 368 fresh COVID-19 cases, six deaths in last 24-hours

Among the new cases, 328 cases are in Puducherry region, four in Karaikal region and 36 new in Yanam region.

Coronavirus Death

Five people in Puducherry and one in Karaikal region succumbed to COVID-19. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A total of 368 fresh COVID-19 cases and nine deaths were reported in last 24-hours in the Union Territory (UT) of Puducherry taking the tally to 8,762 and toll at 129 on Wednesday morning. However, the active cases in the UT are 3,321.

Among the new cases, 328 cases are in Puducherry region, four in Karaikal region and 36 new in Yanam region.

Director of Health Dr S Mohan Kumar said that 1,621 COVID-19 infected are admitted in hospitals while 1,700 were under home isolation.

Out of the 1,621  persons undergoing treatment in hospitals, 1,472 are in Puducherry region, 85 cases in Karaikal General Hospital (GH), 52 in Yanam GH and two in Mahe GH. 

Out of the 1,700 cases in home isolation, 1,553 are in Puducherry, 87 in Karaikal and 60 in Yanam.

Five people in Puducherry and one in Karaikal region succumbed to COVID-19.

As many as 5,312  COVID-19 infected have been treated and discharged including 403 on Wednesday. The positivity rate 29.80 per cent with 368 testing positive out of 1,235 samples, fatality rate 1.47 per cent and recovery rate 60.63 per cent.

Till now 58,535 samples have been tested, of which 48,158 came out to be negative and the test results of 848 are awaited.

