STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Aam Aadmi Party to contest Uttarakhand assembly polls in 2022

Citing a third party survey, Mohaniya said 62 per cent people in Uttarakhand want the AAP to contest the state assembly election.

Published: 20th August 2020 08:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 08:52 PM   |  A+A-

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party will contest the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly election, party's state in-charge Dinesh Mohaniya said on Thursday.

As part of its election campaign, the AAP will raise development issues as it did ahead of the Delhi assembly polls held earlier this year, he said.

"We will contest the election (in Uttarakhand). We will reach out to people with solutions to the problems faced by the state," Mohaniya said.

He said the AAP will tell the people of Uttarakhand how it plans to resolve issues of migration, education and employment, he said.

Citing a third party survey, Mohaniya said 62 per cent people in Uttarakhand want the AAP to contest the state assembly election.

"There is a need to bring a change in the state and we have found that even people want that," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said the AAP will try to solve the problems faced by the people of Uttarakhand.

"This time the people of Uttarakhand will fight for their rights and new expectations in collaboration with the Aam Aadmi Party," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Uttarakhand assembly polls will be held in February 2022. The House has 70 seats. Currently, the BJP rules the state, while the Congress is in the opposition.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AAP Aam Aadmi Party Uttarakhand
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp