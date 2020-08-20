STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Band players in weddings struggle as marriages take 'no Band Baaja Baraat' route

It is this lack of demand that has pushed many band players to change their line of professions.

Published: 20th August 2020 04:50 PM

By ANI

CHANDIGARH: With weddings now becoming a simpler affair, courtesy the COVID-19 pandemic wherein not more than 50 persons are allowed to attend wedding functions, it has almost pushed band organisers out of business.

With the Ministry of Home Affairs in its guidelines stating that not more than 50 persons are allowed to attend wedding ceremonies, people do not invite band members leading to a loss of livelihood.

Vijay, one of the band owners said loss incurred has been massive due to the COVID-19-induced lockdown as he has been forced to borrow money from family members to run the household.

"The damage has been immense. We last played on March 10 and since then, we have been free. We are taking loans from family members to run the household. I am unable to pay the rent of the shop as well," Vijay told ANI.

"No one is coming for future bookings this time as well. And if that is the case, one would not have any idea, how bad the situation may get. We would only request the government to extend the number of allowed people in weddings could be extended or if they can provide a loan to us during this crisis," he added.

Another owner, Madan Lal Chinyana, also echoed a similar concern stating that nothing could be done at the present moment due to pandemic. "Our situation has deteriorated immensely. Whatever gold I had, I sold it off but still, I am incurring losses. We are asking for aid from the government--we are not asking for an escape route," he said.

