Chhota Shakeel's alleged aide, arrested by Gujarat ATS, tests COVID-19 positive

He has been shifted to a city-based hospital for treatment and will be formally arrested only after he recovers and is given discharge.

Published: 20th August 2020 03:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 03:32 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: The 23-year-old man, who was caught by the Gujarat ATS following a tip-off that he was sent by gangster Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leaders, tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, an official said.

He has been shifted to a city-based hospital for treatment and will be formally arrested only after he recovers and is given discharge, a senior official of the Anti- Terrorist Squad (ATS) said.

"We will follow the central government's guidelines for testing and isolation of our team members who nabbed Irfan Shaikh," he said, when asked if the ATS officers who caught him would be tested or home quarantined.

Shaikh, a 'sharp shooter', was allegedly sent to Gujarat by Chhota Shakeel to kill BJP leaders, mainly former Minister of State for Home Gordhan Zadafia, the official said.

Based on a tip-off, an ATS team raided a hotel here late Tuesday night and nabbed Shaikh, a resident of Mumbai.

The ATS found Zadafia's information and a video of the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in Shaikh's mobile phone, the official said, adding that search was on for his accomplice, who was not present at the spot when the police raided the place.

