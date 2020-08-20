STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

French embassy says 7 centres opened in India to receive visa applications

The statement said the applications will be processed in small batches every week to ensure adequate safety measures at these centres.

Published: 20th August 2020 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Visa

For representational images

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Embassy of France here said seven visa facilitation services (VFS) centres have been opened in India for a select category of people, including students, researchers and teachers, to apply for visas smoothly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement, the French embassy said these centres have been opened in Mumbai, Delhi, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi.

"Starting August 17, seven VFS centres became operational to receive select visa applications, while complying with Indian travel regulations as well as the safety of the consular teams working in different parts of India," the statement said.

"Students, researchers and teachers invited by an academic establishment or laboratory in France, as well as holders of the Talent passport can now apply for a visa," the French embassy said.

The statement said the applications will be processed in small batches every week to ensure adequate safety measures at these centres.

"Social distancing and all other recommended protective measures are also being adhered to. Mobile biometric data collection as well as courier services are available to limit in-person contacts at the centres.

Decisions on visa issuance remains tied to any future evolution of existing Schengen regulations authorizing third country students to enter France," it said.

Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to India, said the French embassy is fully mobilized to ensure that students can pursue their studies in France in the smoothest conditions possible despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"France is returning to normalcy and I am delighted that international students will be among the first to benefit from it. This is a bold step in the right direction and reaffirms France's priority to academic mobility," Lenain said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
France COVID 19 COVID Coronavirus French
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp