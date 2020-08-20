Madhya Pradesh becomes first state to announce government jobs on basis of NRA exam marks

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after the union cabinet decided to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting a common preliminary examination for various recruitments in the central government, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to announce that government jobs will be provided to candidates in the state on the basis of the marks secured in recruitment exam conducted by the proposed NRA.

"We've taken a revolutionary decision for the welfare of our youngsters. Youngsters won't need to appear in any separate examination conducted by the state for getting government jobs in MP, but it will be on the basis of the marks secured at recruitment exam conducted by the NRA," tweeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

#NRA द्वारा आयोजित परीक्षाओं में प्राप्त अंकों के आधार पर ही नौकरी देने का अभूतपूर्व निर्णय लेने वाला मध्यप्रदेश पहला राज्य है। इससे युवाओं का जीवन सहज, सुगम बनेगा।



देश के दूसरे राज्य भी मध्यप्रदेश की इस पहल को अपनाकर अपने प्रदेश के बेटे-बेटियों को बड़ी राहत दे सकते हैं। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) August 20, 2020

"MP is the first state in the country to take the unprecedented decision of rendering government jobs based on marks secured in examination conducted by the NRA. This will ease the lives of youths in the state. Other states can also follow MP's move to render relief to their daughters and sons," Chouhan tweeted further.

The development comes two days after Chouhan had announced that only domicile candidates of the state (who've passed Class X and XII from the state) will be entitled to get state government jobs. A law would soon be framed for reserving all state government jobs to children of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan had announced on Tuesday.

However, the CM's announcement on Tuesday, was termed 'misleading' by the opposition Congress. State Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said, "What CM announced on Tuesday is contrary to actual reality. In March 2018, the High Court, while hearing a Writ Petition had ordered that the state government cannot violate Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution of India by discriminating or denying job to anyone on the grounds of caste, religion, sex or domicile, which meant that resident of any other state cannot be denied government job in MP."

"Subsequently, based on the opinion of the Legal Department, the state government had also withdrawn the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in the matter before the Supreme Court. It's possibly due to that only then BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government didn't release any advertisement for filling up vacancy through the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for 18 months. It's shameful that the MP CM just for furthering the narrow political interests is misleading people of the state with false announcements," he added.

On Wednesday, the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which would conduct a common preliminary examination for various recruitments in the central government.