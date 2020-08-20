STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh becomes first state to announce government jobs on basis of NRA exam marks

The announcement comes two days after the state government had announced that only domicile candidates of the state will be entitled to government jobs.

Published: 20th August 2020 09:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: A day after the union cabinet decided to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting a common preliminary examination for various recruitments in the central government, Madhya Pradesh became the first state to announce that government jobs will be provided to candidates in the state on the basis of the marks secured in recruitment exam conducted by the proposed NRA.

"We've taken a revolutionary decision for the welfare of our youngsters. Youngsters won't need to appear in any separate examination conducted by the state for getting government jobs in MP, but it will be on the basis of the marks secured at recruitment exam conducted by the NRA," tweeted Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday.

"MP is the first state in the country to take the unprecedented decision of rendering government jobs based on marks secured in examination conducted by the NRA. This will ease the lives of youths in the state. Other states can also follow MP's move to render relief to their daughters and sons," Chouhan tweeted further.

The development comes two days after Chouhan had announced that only domicile candidates of the state (who've passed Class X and XII from the state) will be entitled to get state government jobs. A law would soon be framed for reserving all state government jobs to children of Madhya Pradesh, Chouhan had announced on Tuesday.

However, the CM's announcement on Tuesday, was termed 'misleading' by the opposition Congress. State Congress spokesperson Abhay Dubey said, "What CM announced on Tuesday is contrary to actual reality. In March 2018, the High Court, while hearing a Writ Petition had ordered that the state government cannot violate Articles 15 and 16 of the Constitution of India by discriminating or denying job to anyone on the grounds of caste, religion, sex or domicile, which meant that resident of any other state cannot be denied government job in MP."

"Subsequently, based on the opinion of the Legal Department, the state government had also withdrawn the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed in the matter before the Supreme Court. It's possibly due to that only then BJP government led by Shivraj Singh Chouhan government didn't release any advertisement for filling up  vacancy through the MP Public Service Commission (MPPSC) for 18 months. It's shameful that the MP CM just for furthering the narrow political interests is misleading people of the state with false announcements," he added.

On Wednesday, the union cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi decided to set up a National Recruitment Agency (NRA) which would conduct a common preliminary examination for various recruitments in the central government.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Recruitment Agency Madhya Pradesh NRA jobs Shivraj Singh Chouhan
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp