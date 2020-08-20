STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra government will fully cooperate with CBI in Sushant case: NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The NCP is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and party leader Anil Deshmukh holds the Home portfolio.

Published: 20th August 2020 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2020 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

NCP chief Sharad Pawar

NCP chief Sharad Pawar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Thursday said the Maharashtra government will fully cooperate with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for probe in the case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Pawar said he was sure that the Maha Vikas Aghadi government will respect the Supreme Court's order upholding transfer of Patna Police's FIR in the case to the CBI.

Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

The NCP is a constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi and party leader Anil Deshmukh holds the Home portfolio.

Pawar also said he was hopeful that the investigation in the actor's death will not be carried on the way it happened in rationalist Narendra Dabholkars murder case, which has remained unresolved.

Dabholkar, a well-known anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013, in Pune.

"I am sure the Maharashtra Govt will respect the judgement of the Supreme Court to handover Sushant Singh Rajputs case to the CBI and fully cooperate in the investigation process," Pawar tweeted.

"I hope the investigation will not be carried on, as was done with Dr Narendra Dabholkars murder case also under investigation by the #CBI which commenced in 2014 and remains unresolved, the former Union minister said.

After Rajput was found hanging in June, the Mumbai Police started a probe and recorded statements of 56 people, including the late actor's sisters, actress Rhea Chakraborty and some other film personalities.

Rajput's father KK Singh had lodged a separate complaint with Patna Police in connection with the actor's death and the Bihar government later recommended a CBI probe into the case.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the transfer of the FIR, lodged in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty and others for allegedly abetting Rajput's suicide, to the CBI.

The apex court said the Bihar government is competent to transfer the case to the CBI for investigation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sharad Pawar NCP CBI Maharashtra government Sushant Singh Rajput Sushant Singh Rajput death
India Matters
Covid deadlier for people with liver diseases
High humidity can extend lifetime of virus-laden aerosol: Study
Migrant labourers from Odisha going home on foot captured at NH16 on the outskirts of Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick)
Officials worried as active Covid-19 cases going up in Chennai
Researchers harvested samples from around 80 percent of the sewage treatment plants in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation limits. (Photo | Express)
Testing of sewage samples reveals Hyderabad may have 2.6 lakh active Covid cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US Democratic Party Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris (File photo | AP)
Kamala Harris scripts history as she accepts Democratic nomination for US vice-president
Kozhikode: Several people injured in clash at Perambra market over fish sale
Gallery
An agricultural labourer engaged in her daily work at Mudapuram paddy field near Chirayinkeezhu in Thiruvananthapuram. Despite the Covid outbreak, agricultural activities, which are crucial in ensuring food security, are continuing in full swing across Ke
Photography in the time of pandemic: The many faces of life as India's battle against coronavirus continue | World Photography Day
The Pakistan cricket community hailed Mahendra Singh Dhoni in one voice, calling him one of greatest captains that India produced and the one, who impacted the game in his own way. Dhoni, who announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday
With love from Pakistan: Best reactions to MS Dhoni's retirement by Pak cricketers. Shahid Afridi, Inzamam-ul-Haq, others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp